Welp, Sony Animation’s GOAT is indeed living up to its title, if by “all time” we merely mean “one single weekend at the domestic box office. The $80 million underdog sports comedy earned another $3.86 million (-46%) on Friday for what should be an over/under $15.5 million (-42%) second-weekend gross. That’ll give the $80 million original animated offering a $57 million ten-day domestic total and (presuming a continued 62/38 split) around $92 million worldwide. Unless I missed one, that would be the second-best second-weekend hold – behind Dog (-31% in 2022 from a $15 million Fri-Sun/$17 million Fri-Mon debut) - for a “big” President’s Day weekend opener since The Spiderwick Chronicles (-31% from a $19 million Fri-Sun/$24 million Fri-Mon debut) in 2008.

Sure, there are a handful of smaller such drops from smaller openings in the mid-2000s, including Bridge to Terabithia in 2007, Eight Below in 2006 and the Toon Disney animated sequels The Jungle Book 2 and Peter Pan 2: Return to Neverland in 2003 and 2002. But, hell, sky-high opening aside, even Black Panther dropped 44% in weekend two after a $200 million/$242 million debut in 2018. Gee... I wonder what Black Panther and GOAT might have in common? Anyway, among smaller-scale animated openers in the relatively recent past, it held slightly worse than Elemental, which dipped 37% from a $29 million debut in June 2003 and went on to earn a miraculous 2.36x its $65.4 million ten-day total.

Potentially perilous hyperbole aside, even legs like Elio from this point onward get GOAT past $100 million domestically. Offhand, post-day-ten legs between The Bad Guys 2 (1.89x its ten-day total after a 51% second-weekend drop) and The Bad Guys (2.18x its ten-day total after a 32% second-weekend drop) get the Stephen Curry-produced basketball roarball flick to a $105-$125 million North American finish. As a general rule, middle-of-the-road animated films from the likes of DreamWorks and Illumination tend to pull over/under 3.5-4x weekend-to-final multipliers. The only reason I was initially hesitant to use that measuring stick was the concurrent history of exceptionally frontloaded President’s Day openers. But thus far, GOAT is playing more like a Bad Guys than a Ghost Rider.

Not to be undone, err... outdone, WB’s $85 million Wuthering Heights earned $4.6 million on Friday (-57%) to pass $50 million on day eight. That positions the Margot Robbie/Jacob Elordi-led flick for a $14.2 million (-57%) weekend and $60 million ten-day total. Going back to The Wedding Singer (-35% from a $19 million Fri-Sun/$21 million Fri-Mon launch) in 1998, this 57% drop is actually... halfway decent for a romantically skewing on-or-near-Valentine’s Day weekend opener. The Fifty Shades sequels each dropped 55% opening just before V-Day in 2017 and 2018, which gave them an extra $10-$11 million weekday gross on the day in question, while Fifty Shades of Grey dropped 74% after a sky-high $85 million Fri-Sun/$93 million Fri-Mon debut in 2015.

Likewise, over/under 55% is okay for a “just a romance” flick that doesn’t have any other variables (“also a Bruce Willis/Matthew Perry action comedy” or “also an Adam Sandler romp”). Ditto, the big comic book flicks that sold themselves as “but also a date night pick,” like Daredevil (-55% in 2003) and Deadpool (-57% from a $132 million/$152 million debut in 2016). At a glance, noting that it didn’t take an over/under 75% drop akin to Fifty Shades, Valentine’s Day, and/or About Last Night, the Lucky Chap production is looking at a 1.5x ten-day total multiplier for an over/under $90 million domestic finish. Whether that’s good enough for Emerald Fennell’s romantic melodrama/erotic thriller depends on whether it continues to over-index overseas.

The flick earned $7 million overseas on Friday (-23% from its first $9.5 million Friday) for a current $75.4 million international total and $125.8 million global cume for a likely over/under $150 million global cume as of Sunday. As hoped/expected, the picture is benefiting from overseas audiences being more willing to gravitate to “just a movie” adult-skewing dramas. Ditto a long history of big, adult-skewing erotic dramas/thrillers like Fatal Attraction, Basic Instinct, Fifty Shades of Grey, and The Housemaid, far outpacing their respective domestic grosses. Even if Scream 7 kneecaps Wuthering Heights in North America, it’s likely to be a domestic-skewing offering, meaning Wuthering Heights will remain the overseas event movie of the moment at least until The Bride on March 6.