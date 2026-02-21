Box Office: 'GOAT' Aims For $15M Weekend As Powell Flops 'Wuthering Heights' Legs Out Overseas
‘I Can Only Imagine 2’ opened far below its predecessor, while ‘Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert’ pulled strong grosses in IMAX.
Welp, Sony Animation’s GOAT is indeed living up to its title, if by “all time” we merely mean “one single weekend at the domestic box office. The $80 million underdog sports comedy earned another $3.86 million (-46%) on Friday for what should be an over/under $15.5 million (-42%) second-weekend gross. That’ll give the $80 million original animated offering a $57 million ten-day domestic total and (presuming a continued 62/38 split) around $92 million worldwide. Unless I missed one, that would be the second-best second-weekend hold – behind Dog (-31% in 2022 from a $15 million Fri-Sun/$17 million Fri-Mon debut) - for a “big” President’s Day weekend opener since The Spiderwick Chronicles (-31% from a $19 million Fri-Sun/$24 million Fri-Mon debut) in 2008.
Sure, there are a handful of smaller such drops from smaller openings in the mid-2000s, including Bridge to Terabithia in 2007, Eight Below in 2006 and the Toon Disney animated sequels The Jungle Book 2 and Peter Pan 2: Return to Neverland in 2003 and 2002. But, hell, sky-high opening aside, even Black Panther dropped 44% in weekend two after a $200 million/$242 million debut in 2018. Gee... I wonder what Black Panther and GOAT might have in common? Anyway, among smaller-scale animated openers in the relatively recent past, it held slightly worse than Elemental, which dipped 37% from a $29 million debut in June 2003 and went on to earn a miraculous 2.36x its $65.4 million ten-day total.
Potentially perilous hyperbole aside, even legs like Elio from this point onward get GOAT past $100 million domestically. Offhand, post-day-ten legs between The Bad Guys 2 (1.89x its ten-day total after a 51% second-weekend drop) and The Bad Guys (2.18x its ten-day total after a 32% second-weekend drop) get the Stephen Curry-produced
basketball roarball flick to a $105-$125 million North American finish. As a general rule, middle-of-the-road animated films from the likes of DreamWorks and Illumination tend to pull over/under 3.5-4x weekend-to-final multipliers. The only reason I was initially hesitant to use that measuring stick was the concurrent history of exceptionally frontloaded President’s Day openers. But thus far, GOAT is playing more like a Bad Guys than a Ghost Rider.
Not to be undone, err... outdone, WB’s $85 million Wuthering Heights earned $4.6 million on Friday (-57%) to pass $50 million on day eight. That positions the Margot Robbie/Jacob Elordi-led flick for a $14.2 million (-57%) weekend and $60 million ten-day total. Going back to The Wedding Singer (-35% from a $19 million Fri-Sun/$21 million Fri-Mon launch) in 1998, this 57% drop is actually... halfway decent for a romantically skewing on-or-near-Valentine’s Day weekend opener. The Fifty Shades sequels each dropped 55% opening just before V-Day in 2017 and 2018, which gave them an extra $10-$11 million weekday gross on the day in question, while Fifty Shades of Grey dropped 74% after a sky-high $85 million Fri-Sun/$93 million Fri-Mon debut in 2015.
Likewise, over/under 55% is okay for a “just a romance” flick that doesn’t have any other variables (“also a Bruce Willis/Matthew Perry action comedy” or “also an Adam Sandler romp”). Ditto, the big comic book flicks that sold themselves as “but also a date night pick,” like Daredevil (-55% in 2003) and Deadpool (-57% from a $132 million/$152 million debut in 2016). At a glance, noting that it didn’t take an over/under 75% drop akin to Fifty Shades, Valentine’s Day, and/or About Last Night, the Lucky Chap production is looking at a 1.5x ten-day total multiplier for an over/under $90 million domestic finish. Whether that’s good enough for Emerald Fennell’s romantic melodrama/erotic thriller depends on whether it continues to over-index overseas.
The flick earned $7 million overseas on Friday (-23% from its first $9.5 million Friday) for a current $75.4 million international total and $125.8 million global cume for a likely over/under $150 million global cume as of Sunday. As hoped/expected, the picture is benefiting from overseas audiences being more willing to gravitate to “just a movie” adult-skewing dramas. Ditto a long history of big, adult-skewing erotic dramas/thrillers like Fatal Attraction, Basic Instinct, Fifty Shades of Grey, and The Housemaid, far outpacing their respective domestic grosses. Even if Scream 7 kneecaps Wuthering Heights in North America, it’s likely to be a domestic-skewing offering, meaning Wuthering Heights will remain the overseas event movie of the moment at least until The Bride on March 6.