In new release news for the Friday box office, Universal’s Nobody 2 earned $3.3 million for what should be a $9.4 million weekend. Again, starring Bob Odenkirk as a seemingly mild-mannered, put-upon suburban father who spent his younger days as an assassin for the U.S. government, this compares to its 2021 predecessor which opened with $6.8 million from a $2.5 million Friday just days before Godzilla vs. Kong “saved movie theaters” with a $50 million six-day debut amid now-nationally-reopened theaters. Since audiences checked it out as theaters reopened, the R-rated 87North thriller earned 4x its domestic debut and $58 million globally from a $16 million budget.

Nobody was the first “released during COVID” newbie to get a sequel, even if the likes of Smile 2 and The Bad Guys 2 (which will drop 35% for a $6.9 million third weekend and $56.6 million 17-day domestic total) opened first. No, I’m not expecting similar legs amid “business as usual” circumstances, even noting the solid reviews and B+ CinemaScore grade. It’s fun and swiftly paced, but doesn’t bring anything “new” to the table. Alas, swapping Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry, Heads of State) for Indonesian action movie god Timo Tjahjanto didn’t exactly result in a Night Comes for Us or Shadow Strays-level cinematic experience.

It’s akin to watching one of Jackie Chan’s Police Story 3: Super Cop and then watching Rush Hour and seeing how much less the action *is* in terms of scope, size and scale. To be fair, Rush Hour was a massive hit and eventually led to the greatest movie ever made (Shanghai Knights, of course), just as John Woo’s Hard Target led to Face/Off, which led to Mission: Impossible II, which led to the entire Indian action sub-genre. Anyway, the decently-reviewed Nobody 2 cost $25 million and should finish with about that much domestically, along with overseas earnings and post-theatrical bucks. Not every sequel needs to be a breakout sequel.