The top five movies this weekend will all earn over $10 million this weekend, with overall Fri-Sun cumes essentially tied with last year’s $108 million total. The only quibble, and it’s a minor one, is that Mortal Kombat II should have stayed in the May 15 slot to which it originally moved after vacating its late-October 2025 date. Frankly, unless Warner Bros. was unduly scared of The Mandalorian and Grogu, there was little reason not to let MK II open in the prime pre-Memorial Day weekend slot that delivered relatively sky-high results for the Star Wars prequels, the Shrek quadrilogy, The Matrix Reloaded, Deadpool 2, John Wick: Chapter 3 and Final Destination: Bloodlines. Come what may, with Michael set to return to the top slot, Mortal Kombat II’s relative loss is Obsession’s relative gain.