Riding a wave of almost universally positive reviews, buzz and media coverage, the Ryan Gosling-starring Project Hail Mary earned another $14.67 million (-56% from its $33.1 million opening day) for a likely $53.1 million (-34%) Fri-Sun gross. That’s a superb hold, and frankly, I’d have been inclined to defend the film had it earned $53 million in its opening weekend, let alone its second weekend, in North American theaters. That’ll bring its ten-day domestic total to $163 million, making Amazon MGM Studios’ $190 million outer-space adventure the year’s biggest domestic earner… for at least the next week or so. Sure, Universal and Illumination’s The Super Mario Galaxy Movie might very well earn $163 million just during its Wed-Sun domestic debut, but this is why a film’s box office performance should be treated less like poker and more like blackjack.