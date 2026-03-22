The Grosses!

In Friday box office news not related to Project Hail Mary ($33.1 million in North America for a likely $75-$85 million domestic opening weekend), Pixar’s Hoppers hopped above a handful of newbies and past the $100 million mark. To be fair, the original toon, which is “nothing like Avatar!” actually passed the century mark on Thursday, but added another $5.4 million (-25%) on day 15 for a $107.8 million domestic cume. It looks like the Disney comedy will earn around $20 million (-30%) in weekend three, bringing its end-of-day-17 North American cume to $122 million. That’ll put it days away from passing Illumination’s Migration ($127 million in late 2023) as the second-biggest original animated feature (behind Pixar’s $154 million-grossing Elemental) since, well, Pixar’s Coco ($210 million) in late 2017.

Not faring so well was Searchlight’s Ready or Not: Here I Come. Arriving nearly seven years after its small-scale but well-liked predecessor earned $57 million worldwide on a $6 million budget, this follow-up (which takes place minutes after the 2019 entry) pits Samara Weaving against essentially upper-level rich people who respond to the events of the first film by making her play another round of “Hide and Seek by way of Most Dangerous Game.” The “twist,” if you will, is that her estranged sister (Kathryn Newton) gets roped into the chaos. Again directed by Radio Silence, the follow-up earned $3.8 million on Friday, including $1.2 million in previews, for a likely $9 million debut. Even noting a reported $14 million budget, that’s less than Ready or Not’s $10 million Wed-Sun launch.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned another $2.97 million, down just 25% from its chart-topping $3.94 million Thursday/opening day. That gives the Hindi-language epic (and at 229 minutes, even Zack Snyder and Ted Turner were impressed) spy thriller a $6.9 million two-day total. At a glance, Aditya Dhar’s follow-up to last December’s Dhurandhar should earn $10 million over the Fri-Sun portion of its $14 million Thurs-Sun debut in just 989 theaters. Dhurandhar opened in last year’s post-Thanksgiving frame with an unremarkable $1.98 million in 391 theaters before launching to $3.5 million (+77%) in 377 theaters and eventually legging out to $19.7 million as of mid-January 2026. That was just below the (unadjusted) $20.6 million domestic cume (from a $10.4 million Fri-Sun debut) for 2017’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which still holds the record for an Indian biggie in North America.

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