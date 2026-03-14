Well, the good news is that this weekend’s cumulative totals will reach around $87.2 million, or 60% above last year’s $54 million cume. This time last year was a grim milestone, as overall grosses were lower than the same mid-March weekend in 2020, when the world essentially shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. That this weekend is, if not superlative, at least halfway decent sans a mega-grosser is another sign that the issues that ail theatrical are rooted not in demand but in supply.

Well, this time last year, specifically, was the exception, as Hollywood was doing the hard work of getting audiences recclaimed or (pending their respective ages) introduced to the mere idea of going to the movies for a non-event film with a fun premise and/or somewhat recognizable names. The likes of, to varying degrees of commercial suffering (and artistic quality), Novocaine, Flight Risk, Black Bag, Heart Eyes and Love Hurts died for our sins, namely the decade-long aversion to going to the movies just to go to the movies.

To be fair, many of those were cheap enough that they worked out for the respective studios (WB’s Companion garnered $38 million globally on a $10 million budget), and Sony’s One of Them Days ($48 million in mid-January) should have been a “Let’s all rip this off!” success story. But theaters got (again) dinged amid a flood of “better for studios than for theaters” programmers amid underwhelming tentpoles like (again, to varying degrees) Captain America: Brave New World, Paddington in Peru, Mickey 17 and Wolf Man.

Cut to a year later, and the overall grosses are 60% higher, sans a single newbie opening above $20 million and a top earner being a holdover that’ll nab under $30 million for the weekend. The “answer,” as always, is the comparatively large(r) number of movies playing theatrically in wide release. As of today, this year is at $1.29 billiond domestically, bigger than any COVID-era “year to date” by this time save for the still somewhat miraculous (M3GAN, Creed III, Cocaine Bear, etc.) early 2023 slate.

Some of that is, again, holdover business from an Avatar sequel (The Way of Water = Fire and Ash) and a leggy toon (Puss in Boots 2 = Zootopia 2). But some of that is: A) the viability of late-2025 sleepers like The Housemaid and Marty Supreme, and B) the sheer number of smaller-scale studios (Vertical, Angel, and Briarcliff) offering up “big by their standards” hits like Dracula, Solo Mio, and Good Luck Have Fun Don’t Die.

The good news is that, even if (not a prediction) Project Hail Mary plays closer to Ad Astra/Mickey 17 than The Martian/Interstellar, Iron Lung was another “sledgehammer to the nuts” reminder that kids can show up and will show up. Concurrently, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is expected to play at least as well as A Minecraft Movie, while Michael is likewise expected to be (fairly or not) at least as big here and abroad as a Godzilla/Kong adventure. The bad news is the threat of a combined WB/Paramount alongside, well, everything else in the world.

And now… the actual numbers.

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