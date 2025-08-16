Weapons topped the domestic Friday box office with $7.4 million (-59%) for what should be a $26 million (-40%) second-weekend gross and $90 million ten-day total. With $120 million globally as of Friday, the $38 million original should end the second Fri-Sun frame with around $151 million worldwide. To state the obvious, that’s a remarkably strong hold for any major wide release, let alone a horror flick. It’s now skewing beyond those seeking a big-deal scary movie and attracting the casually curious, the FOMO crowd, and those who just want to see what all the fuss is about.

In terms of my “five necessities for a non-franchise breakout,” Weapons has, to varying degrees, strong reviews (94% and 8.1/10 on Rotten Tomatoes), an enticing and easy-to-explain pitch (“17 kids from a single school classroom woke up at 2:17 a.m. and took off into the darkness!”), an ensemble cast (Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Benedict Wong, Alden Ehrenreich, etc.), a marquee director (Cregger’s Barbarians was a genre favorite) and the promise of PLF-worthy cinematic escapism. It’s a “one size fits all” biggie, as the event movie of the moment, the horror sensation, the babysitter-worthy date night pick and (relatively speaking) a comedy breakout.

I noted optimism last weekend due to Zach Cregger’s narratively wild and not-exactly-feel-good horror flick nabbing an A- from CinemaScore — including an A from the under-18 crowd and skewing 72% under the age of 35. And now it’s going to take a lower second-weekend drop than James Wan’s first franchise-creating “The Real Ghostbusters… kinda-sorta” flick. If Weapons legs out like Conjuring going forward, then it’ll end with $157 million domestically. Pro tip for Hollywood: To paraphrase the late great Whitney Elizabeth Houston: The children, they be our future, let them lead the way after teaching them well.

Or, to put it even simpler: Stop making so many kids flicks aimed at nostalgic adults (cough-Tron: Ares-cough) and start making more stereotypically adult-skewing films (cough-Sinners-cough) that can become a formative “I snuck into Robocop at the age of ten, and I was never the same again!”-style cinematic experience. I’ll argue that the grim fairy tale is more suspenseful and scary than relentlessly gruesome and grotesque. And since it’s subtextually about how the grown-ups have screwed over multiple generations of children for our own convenience and comfort, I’d argue that WBD and New Line’s Weapons is “for kids” too.

James Wan’s franchise-starter opened with $41.5 million (the biggest opening ever for a non-sequel R-rated horror flick at the time), had $61.7 million by day seven and dropped 47% for a $22 million second-weekend gross and $84 million ten-day total. It would eventually earn $137.4 million in North America (and $320 million globally) on a $20 million budget. It’s… telling the extent to which horror has truly become tentpole-sized mainstream, noting that The Conjuring’s domestic finish was the fifteenth-biggest-grossing “scary movie” ever (even counting PG-13 tentpoles like The Mummy, World War Z, I Am Legend and Jurassic Park) in unadjusted domestic earnings.