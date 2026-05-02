In the non-Devil Wears Prada 2 newbie Friday box office news of note, well, Devil Wears Prada 2’s opening day ($32.5 million) and Michael’s second Friday ($14.4 million) made up $47 million of the $55 million Friday total. The weekend will still total around $174 million, +19% from this frame last year and $100 million more than this same frame in 2024 (raises a glass to The Fall Guy). However, the top two films will make up 76% of this weekend’s cume. This is not an entirely fair comparison, but this frame in 2011 totaled $166 million, with Fast Five’s $32.5 million second-week gross and Thor’s $65 million domestic debut accounted for “just” 58% of the $167 million frame. The difference was two romantic comedies, Jumping the Broom and Something Borrowed, opening concurrently and both grossing a now-aspirational over/under $14 million.