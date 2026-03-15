Disney’s Hoppers once again topped the weekend box office, pulling $28.5 million (-37%) for a $86.8 million ten-day domestic total. That is a second-weekend hold on par with Elemental, but with a second-weekend gross essentially tied with Elemental’s $29 million opening Fri-Sun gross. Likewise, it earned $31 million overseas, via strong openings in Japan ($2.4 million), Israel, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore. It dropped just 17% internationally, for a $77.9 million overseas total and a $164.7 million worldwide cume. That’s already above GOAT’s (rock-solid on its own merits) month-long $162 million global cume. Even a “conventional rate of descent” at this juncture would put it over/under Elemental’s $154.5 million domestic cume alongside a $290 million worldwide finish. However, there’s thus far little conventional about its post-debut descent, unless we’re discussing some of the leggiest toons of the 2010s and 2020s, namely Pixar’s Elemental, Disney’s Zootopia and DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon.