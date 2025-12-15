Not every slow weekend is “garbage day.”

I could take issue with this weekend being seen as a *justifiable* calm before the storm weekend. We know that an Ocean’s 11 can thrive just before a Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and a Jumanji: The Next Level can nab a $60 million debut just a week before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (and Cats). That said, it wasn’t like this weekend was jam-packed a decade ago, with In the Heart of the Sea opening with just $11 million a week before Star Wars: The Force Awakens arrived to come and conquer. Heck, the weekend before Star Wars: The Last Jedi (and Ferdinand) kicked off the end-of-year blitz in 2017, Hollywood offered up zero new releases amid a weekend that still totaled $84 million.

Eight years of inflation notwithstanding, this weekend’s grosses will total around $77 million, a “margin of error” difference mostly chalked up to sharp(er) holdover drops and one new 2,500-screen release that barely cracked $2 million. That we didn’t get a Jumanji 3-sized opening on this mid-December weekend is somewhat offset by the Jumanji 3-sized opening weekend from Blumhouse and Universal’s Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 on last weekend’s (usually barren) post-Thanksgiving frame. Likewise, that there was no Wonka or Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse-sized opener in this mid-December frame is somewhat mitigated by the presumption that Avatar 3 will be bigger than Aquaman in 2018 and (obviously) Aquaman 2 in 2023. In a healthy theatrical ecosystem, the notion of leaving the weekend before the year-end blitz relatively vacant is a subjective choice.

Ditto right now, considering the following weekend will have *four* 3,100-plus theater newbies (Avatar: Fire and Ash, The Housemaid, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants and David). Sure, I wish the various “last two weeks of the year” biggies (including Anaconda and Marty Supreme on Christmas) were a bit spread out. Nonetheless, when things are “good,” when studios are releasing movies of all shapes and sizes twelve months a year, the ebb and flow is a natural element of not necessarily wanting a 1600lbs gorilla every single weekend. By the way, Angel Studios is having an early-access/nationwide sneak preview of David today at 2:00 p.m. I will presume no malice, but the notion of doing so on the first night of Hanukkah amuses me. You might say I’d admire Angel’s chutzpah.