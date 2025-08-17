Like season four of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and season five of Homicide: Life on the Street, this summer’s climax occurred a week or two before the actual season finale. The 2025 summer movie season climaxed with the relatively superlative debuts of Weapons and Freakier Friday and the affirmative collapse of Fantastic Four. These next three (!) weekends (counting the current frame) will mostly be about reckoning with what transpired (RIP Luther Mahoney) and taking stock of any lessons to be learned. Alas, this is the first weekend since the second weekend in May (between Thunderbolts* and Final Destination: Bloodlines) to dip below $100 million.

It’ll probably be the first of at least three heading into September, which will again mostly be due to a lack of big-deal releases. When your biggest movie left is the second domestic release of China’s animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 (returning to theaters next week with an English dub and PLF engagements courtesy of A24), well, it’s no wonder that this summer is now just 11% ahead of 2024’s $3.34 billion season-to-date totals and 11% below 2023’s already-strike-impacted $3.73 billion “by August 17” total. Anyway, as far as what happened this weekend, please enjoy these seven scorchingly hot takes for a comparatively underwhelming $95 million weekend.