Conventional wisdom… debunked… again!

Lionsgate has officially announced that Hidden Pictures’ The Housemaid has passed $300 million in global grosses. With the caveat that it’s not remotely done, this caps what has been a theatrical run that would have been impressive 15 years ago, aspirational a generation ago, and now downright miraculous. The Paul Feig-directed and Rebecca Sonnenshine-penned adaptation of Freida McFadden’s 2022 best-seller, starring Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar, is almost the prototypical example of the kind of movie that, according to conventional wisdom, no longer works at a mid-budget theatrical level. And yet, it is about to pass Wonder ($310 million in 2017) and Knives Out ($313 million in 2019) to become the fourth-biggest non-sequel/prequel behind Now You See Me ($350 million in 2013), La La Land ($447 million in 2016) and The Hunger Games ($692 million in 2012). But fear not: the follow-ups (The Housemaid’s Secret and, presumably, The Housemaid is Watching) will not go straight to Netflix.

As for what went right, it’s another example of the six key elements for a practical non-franchise theatrical programmer. You’ve got an ensemble “all-star cast” via Sweeney (the modern, non-nostalgic movie star), Seyfried (the generational icon) and kinda-sorta Sklenar (the post-1923/It Ends with Us added value element). You’ve got a marquee director in Paul Feig, both in terms of his well-liked comedies (Bridesmaids, The Heat and Spy) as well as the much-liked comic thriller A Simple Favor (with Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively), which grossed $98 million globally in 2018 before gaining a post-theatrical fandom. You’ve got an easy elevator pitch (“Sweeney takes a job as a maid for Seyfried’s family and... d-d-d-danger!) that made the sell while keeping most of the film’s twists and turns unspoiled. Throw in strong reviews, the promise of “a nefariously good time at the movies” and just enough big-screen splendor to make it a demographically specific event flick.

