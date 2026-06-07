Did Netflix’s Dan Lin opine to The New York Times about (mostly) refusing to work with filmmakers with theatrical-first aspirations because he wanted to pour cold water on the exhibition industry that’s finally partying like it’s 2013? Probably not, as Netflix is the one streamer that doesn’t need theatrical releases to generate top-tier SVOD viewership. It can embrace or ignore multiplexes at its discretion. However, Lin’s comments again highlight why theatrically minded studios, exhibitors, and artists shouldn’t work with Netflix if they have other options. Spoiler: Your movie will not be the one for which Netflix makes an exception and/or that causes the streaming-focused studio to see the light and embrace multiplexes and pre-streaming physical media. Meanwhile, this weekend saw four movies grossing over $25 million.

Scary Movie 6 topped with $55 million (and $106 million globally), followed by Masters of the Universe ($29 million), Backrooms ($26 million), Obsession ($25 million) and The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act ($12.3 million Fri-Sun, counting Canada where Fathom Entertainment did not distribute). Had its $8.4 million Thursday been counted as pre-release previews, we’d have the first Fri-Sun with five $20 million-plus grossers since July 2016. To be fair, it’s not like the weekend charts were often topped by four (let alone five) $20 million-plus grossers. I was tempted to end that sentence with “even in better times.” However, with over a dozen films grossing $1 million following a May featuring 22 wide newbies from a dozen studios, this is a “better time.”