The critics called it “bad,” “dangerous,” and/or “off the wall,” but American (and Canadian) children ignored those warnings, flooding theaters and buying tickets for the PG-13, music-focused melodrama… to sneak into the R-rated Mother Mary! That’s what a rat (named Ben) told me in confidence, so consider this entirely true story entered into HiStory. Jokes aside, Lionsgate’s Michael finally debuted after a year’s worth of delays to somewhat expected bonkers-bananas grosses. The Jafar Jackson-starring Michael Jackson biopic, uh, declared Victory with a $39.9 million Friday.

That includes $12.6 million from previews on Wednesday and Thursday. That topped Straight Out of Compton’s single-day milestone for a music biopic, Oppenheimer’s record for any biopic (or really any straight-up drama) and John Wick: Chapter 4’s benchmark for any Lionsgate release that isn’t a Twilight or Hunger Games flick. And barring an unlikely amount of frontloading over the weekend, it’s going to take the weekend crown in those various arenas as well. We’ll see on Sunday how high it reaches on the “not-a-sequel” opening weekend list.

The $200 million (counting this much-discussed third-act reshoots fronted by the late singer’s estate) music drama arrived with majority-negative reviews. However, even the pans doubled as assurances to fans and general audiences that Graham King-produced, John Logan-penned and Antone Fuqua-directed film (does that mean the sequel will be titled Michael: Neverland Has Fallen?) was a glorified music video montage whose purpose was to celebrate and deify, rather than dissect or deconstruct, its controversial subject. As such, an A- from CinemaScore is no surprise.

The comps are Straight Outta Compton ($60 million from a $24 million Friday in 2015), Oppenheimer ($81 million/$33 million in 2023), John Wick: Chapter 4 ($73 million/$29 million in 2023), and Bohemian Rhapsody ($51 million/$19 million in 2018). Expect Michael to secure a $95-$110 million domestic opening weekend. Anything above $97 million would put it in the top 25 biggest non-sequel debuts, while anything above $105 million puts it at 16th place. And most of the rest are reboots (Super Mario Bros.), remakes (Aladdin), and MCU/DC films (Wonder Woman, Black Panther).