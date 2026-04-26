Michael began what should be a robust Victory tour with a boffo $97 million in North America. In raw domestic grosses, it notched the biggest opening Fri-Sun weekend ever for any kind of biopic (American Sniper grossed $89 million in the Fri-Sun portion of its $107 million Fri-Mon launch) and the biggest debut for any Lionsgate movie that isn’t a Twilight Saga sequel or a Hunger Games movie. Sans inflation, it nabbed the 22nd biggest opening for a non-sequel.

However, when you remove the remakes, reboots and various Marvel and DC “franchise-starters,” then Michael ends up in the top ten behind only Secret Life of Pets ($104 million), Wicked Part One ($114 million), It Chapter One ($123 million), The Hunger Games ($153 million) and Barbie ($162 million). The picture pulled a 2.43x multiplier from a $39.9 million Friday (which included $12.6 million in Wednesday and Thursday previews), or about as leggy as Elvis and Oppenheimer.

Slight digression, but to the extent that the consensus argued for a $65-$75 million domestic launch, a $97 million debut counts as a moderate overperformance and (relatively speaking) another example of pundits underestimating a big-deal movie not focused on white guys. Sure, this is closer to “Girls Trip was expected to top $25 million but actually topped $30 million” than a classic mid-2000s “Shocker… Tyler Perry did it again” eye-roll, but credit where credit is due.

Meanwhile, Michael earned $120.4 million overseas courtesy of Universal. That gives the $200 million flick (around $150 million before those “fix the third act so as not to violate a non-disclosure clause” reshoots, which Jackson’s estate paid for) a $217.4 million global debut, with $24.4 million coming from IMAX. That’s thus far a 44/56 split, which is right on target for a tentpole that wasn’t expected to (and didn’t, with $4.8 million) overindex in China.