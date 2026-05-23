Beyond just Star Wars and Obsession, the Keke Palmer-starring I Love Boosters earned $1.5 million on Friday in 1,750 theaters. Boots Riley’s fun, lively and (as expected) fantastically off-kilter comedy should nab a $3.93 million Fri-Sun/$4.7 million Fri-Mon holiday launch. That’s not a barn-burner, but it’s close enough to Sorry to Bother You (a second-weekend expansion into 1,805 theaters for a $4.2 million weekend and $5.3 million ten-day total in July 2018) to qualify as a modest win for NEON. It’s a $20 million movie, and the money is on the screen, so let’s hope that Focus and/or Universal have a bit more luck with overseas distribution than they did with the 2018 picture.

Paramount debuted the André Øvredal-directed Passenger into 2,534 theaters following a somewhat lower-profile promotional campaign. Although I’ll admit I appreciated the studio keeping the trailer as an in-theaters-only offering until close(r) to release. Despite the lower profile, robust competition from Obsession and mixed-negative reviews (I didn’t love it, but it had its moments of “peril in the dark of night amid an endless American road” terror), the Lou Llobell and Jacob Scopio-starring “van life” thriller earned $3.5 million on Friday. That positions the film for a likely $8.5 million Fri-Sun/$10 million Fri-Mon domestic debut. Anyway, we’ll get overseas grosses tomorrow for the $15 million flick, and I’m always happy to see Melissa Leo on the big screen.

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