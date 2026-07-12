Michael just cracked $1 billion at the worldwide box office. That includes $372 million in North America courtesy of Lionsgate and another $630 million overseas, mostly thanks to Universal. Regardless of my overall concerns about “$1 billion worldwide” still being the lazy shorthand for “successful blockbuster,” this still merits a raised glass and a Charles S. Dutton-style slow-clap.

As far as other music-focused biopics go, there’s Michael and Bohemian Rhapsody ($910 million in 2018) and then 2022’s Elvis all the way down at $285 million. Point being, even for every Elvis there’s a handful of I Wanna Dance with Somebody and Deliver Me from Nowhere-level whiffs. Simplistically speaking, the ones that rocked hardest were crafted as, or at least received as, celebrations of deceased rock legends. Straight Outta Compton is, at least domestically ($161 million in North America), the exception to the rule (all respect to the late Easy-E).

That both were focused on legendary Black musicians should not be ignored. Did Black moviegoers help turn Michael into more than a momentary one-or two-weekend wonder? Sure. But did non-Black moviegoers also help power this movie to 3.8x its $97 million domestic debut in the states and to over 5.25x its $120 million overseas launch outside North America? Well, while also noting that some territories opened later than others, I don’t think the $36 million-and-counting it’s earned in Japan (behind only Super Mario 2 for the year) is due to Japanese moviegoers showing up to support diversity and/or inclusion.

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