The grosses!

If you recall, the run-up to and aftermath of Snow White opening with just $16.2 million on Friday for a $42 million Fri-Sun debut was dominated by discourse arguing that Rachel Zegler’s allegedly controversial statements and social media posts prevented what otherwise would have been an Aladdin-sized (or even Maleficent-sized) smash hit. That was absurd and idiotic then, but now that Moana has landed with just $18 million on Friday for a likely over/under $45 million domestic debut, I guess it’s all because of… uh… whatever Catherine Laga’aia might have said in whatever press she might have done for this current live-action remake? And if there’s something problematic that Dumbo said in the run-up to his live-action remake in early 2019, I forgot about it.

Meanwhile, WB’s Evil Dead Burn debuted with $6.7 million in North America, teeing it up for an over/under $15 million domestic debut frame. That’s perfectly okay for New Line Cinema and Ghost House Pictures’ $20 million horror picture, but it’s below the $24.5 million opening in April 2023 for Evil Dead Rise. That initially HBO Max-bound chiller was the first Evil Dead movie since the 2013 remake. Whether this new one, which I quite liked, breaks out overseas (ask me tomorrow), this might just be a case of, like Illumination’s Minions & Monsters, a franchise’s latest installment being received as “Oh, another one of these?” as opposed to a less-regular event. If WB were having a better 2026 overall, this would be a good-enough single.

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In kinda-sorta wide newbie news, A24 expanded Olivia Wilde’s very good The Invite in weekend three, dropping the four-character/single-locale comedy into 1,610 theaters for a $2.4 million Friday and likely $4.5 million (+533%) weekend and $6.12 million 17-day total. That’s not a barn-burning figure, nor is the $2.8k per-theater average. Still, we’ll see if the buzzy and well-received Sundance pick-up can leg out as a slow-burning comedy sleeper akin to Friendship ($16 million in 2025 after a weekend-three $5.2 million gross in 1,055theaters). A24 won a bidding war for the Olivia Wilde/Seth Rogen/Penelope Cruz/Edward Norton flick for (at least) $12 million, so I’d imagine they were perhaps hoping (fairly or not) for grosses closer to Materialist ($36 million) than Eternity ($16 million). For now, trust but verify.

There is no such hedging for Sony Pictures Classics’ 1,000-screen release of David Wain and Ken Marino’s delightful Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass. The gut-bustingly funny Zoey Duetch vehicle, about a woman traveling to Hollywood to seek out and fuck her celebrity crush (Jon Hamm), earned just $485k on Friday for a likely $1.1 million opening weekend. SPC won a bidding war (presumably for less money) between itself, Lionsgate, Vertical and Republic Pictures. When the kind of films that used to be “just a studio movie” are released by (give or take Lionsgate when it is cooking) smaller distributors with less marketing muscle, well, it doesn’t help. Or maybe just don’t open two buzzy festival-pickup comedies into over/under 1,250 theaters on the same damn weekend?