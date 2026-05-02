Glancing at the official tracking services, Shawn Robbins’ Box Office Theory and/or Bruce Nash’s The Numbers, Mortal Kombat II should open next weekend with $35-$55 million. Pre-release projections are not ironclad predictions, so split the difference and say just over Mortal Kombat’s $43 million lifetime domestic cume. It’s the latest and likely last example of a “next installment” of a WB franchise whose predecessor opened theatrically amid a year when WB concurrently released its movies in theaters and on HBO Max. If the New Line sequel mimics the recent Conjuring, Godzilla x Kong and Dune installments, by earning about as much on its opening weekend as its predecessor earned in total, it’ll be a bittersweet epilogue for Project Popcorn.

It’s been just over five years since King Kong rejected Godzilla’s friendly handshake with a haymaker across the jaw, a sucker punch that saved movie theaters. Cue a superlative $50 million Wed-Mon Easter debut and eventual $100 million domestic total. Ironically, had WB and Legendary’s Godzilla Vs. Kong opened under conventional circumstances in late 2020 as another franchise tentpole, relative indifference over Godzilla (which barely cracked $200 million domestically in May 2014 after a $93 million opening weekend) and a sharp downturn for Godzilla: King of the Monsters ($110 million from a $48 million debut in May 2019) would have likely meant even lower grosses for the kaiju clash. Instead, it became the right movie at the right time.