Daniel Chong and Jesse Andrews’ environmental comic caper Hoppers opened with $46 million in North America and $88 million worldwide. That’s the top domestic start for an original toon since Coco ($50 million Fri-Sun/$73 million Wed-Sun) in late 2017. If it finds an extra $2 million by the time the final grosses drop today, which wouldn’t shock me as it jumped 45% from Friday ($13.2 million) to Saturday ($19 million), it’ll squeak by the inflation-adjusted debut for Onward ($39 million in March 2020/$48 million adjusted). We’ll see if Hoppers can leg out here (and abroad) to earnings not merely “genuinely impressive by 2020s standards” for an original toon, which would be anything above Elemental’s $155 million domestic finish, but “what used to be par for the course” (over/under $220 million) for a Pixar or Disney animated original.

With strong reviews (94% and 7.9/10 on Rotten Tomatoes), an A from CinemaScore and a 5/5 from PostTrak, there’s little reason not to be at least cautiously optimistic. There’s little in the way of toon competition for the next few weeks. Just as Sony’s $80 million GOAT didn’t collapse ($84 million domestic and $149 million globally thus far) against Hoppers, nor should Hoppers buckle under the might of The Super Mario Galaxy in its fifth frame. History shows that (for example) Toy Story 3, Monsters University, Inside Out, Finding Dory, and Moana can thrive alongside Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, Minions, The Secret Life of Pets, and Sing. I’d be more concerned about, and this is not a prediction, Project Hail Mary supplanting Hoppers in two weeks as the “cool movie for older kids and younger adults.”

Disney is banking on Spring Break for a post-debut boost. A multiplier akin to (offhand) The Boss Baby, How to Train Your Dragon 2, Wall-E and Brave gets Hoppers to around $165 million. An over/under 4x multiplier, think The Wild Robot, Cars, and The Bad Guys, puts over/under $185 million. More aspirational comparisons (Zootopia, How to Train Your Dragon, and Elemental) would get Hoppers to a domestic total between $210 million and $240 million. I’d wager a $165-$185 million finish. Still, as Michelle Pfeiffer and Sally Dworsky once sang to us in a rival studio’s once-definitive epic, hope is A) frail but also (B) out for justice hard to kill. And with Pixar’s Hoppers overperforming alongside Disney’s $1.85 billion Zootopia 2, maybe Disney should stop pretending that the “wokeness” that worked in the 2010s can’t still work in the 2020s.

