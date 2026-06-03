I Believe The Children Are Our Future!

Chrissi Michael, content strategist by day and box office nerd by night, returns to talk shop for what could be a line-in-the-sand weekend for movies and movie theaters.

This weekend’s episode was mostly metaphorical high-fives and champagne-popping, a momentary moment to exhale for a podcast that began on the opening weekend of Argylle. Hollywood might finally be pulling its head out of its ass in terms of (re)discovering the value of newer adaptations of newer IP aimed at today’s kids and/or of-the-moment offering films from talent closer in age to when Orson Welles starred in Citizen Kane than when Orson Welles starred in Transformers: The Movie.

Yes, the perennially online generation has finally been given at least a few keys to the kingdom, and recent breakouts like Iron Lung, Obsession and Backrooms show that the so-called YouTube generation has the touch and/or the power. No, one weekend and a few youth-skewing breakouts do not signal an industry-wide revolution.

It’s worth remembering that Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu will likely outgross all of these sleeper smashes. Heck, The Devil Wears Prada 2, let alone Toy Story 5, will likely outgross all of them combined. But there’s certainly cause for hope that the theatrical ecosystem might not be entirely dependent upon whether each officially designated all-quadrant, nostalgia-chasing, franchise-friendly, globally-designed would-be tentpole can perform as required.

Among the specific areas of discourse, much of the first 1/3 is spent recounting formative horror-movie experiences (even amid a quartet where only Scott Mendelson watched much horror as a youth). Much of the middle is spent discussing how well Kane Parsons’ Backrooms works even for those who don’t give a damn about the source material.

Likewise, we all pipe in on the promise and peril of YouTube as a new talent pool. We discuss why horror remains such a viable breakout genre (even beyond budgetary advantages) and how these successes again show that IMAX and other PLFs are supplemental, not essential, to top-tier box office success.

And yes, we spend a few minutes discussing whether other genres (and more “not a white guy” talent) can take similar advantage of this new talent pool, which often comes with a baked-in fanbase for the person or property in question.

No “recommended reading” this week, mostly because I want to get this episode out a little faster. That said, if you like what you hear, please like, share, comment, and subscribe (using a cartoon mallet) with every justified ounce of strength and passion. If you’d like to reach out and offer good cheer, request in-show discussions, or suggest ideas for bonus episodes, please email us at Asktheboxofficepod@gmail.com.