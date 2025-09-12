Ep. 84 - We Ain't 'Fraid of No Demons!

Lisa Laman was busy participating in a conference in Atlanta, so Jeremy Fuster and Scott Mendelson welcome back Kenny Miles to this week’s episode to discuss the blow-out opening weekend for WB and New Line’s The Conjuring: Last Rites. Miles, per usual, discusses his experiences and opinions related to his work as a CinemaScore pollster, while also bringing some insight into the films’ ongoing appeal to the more spiritually inclined.

Meanwhile, all parties agree that the biggest movie stars of The Conjuring Universe were not Annabelle and The Nun, but rather Ed and Lorraine Warren, as played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Vermiga. And everyone has an opinion as to how the franchise might continue (regardless of whether it should) sans the marquee actors and, give or take his future participation, James Wan as assurances that whatever comes next won’t succumb to “IP for IP’s sake” mistakes.

In terms of the written word…

Scott Mendelson discussed the hows and whys of The Conjuring thriving as Hollywood’s only “never, ever missed” cinematic universe of the modern era.

Jeremy Fuster discussed New Line Cinema’s potentially underheralded role in Warner Bros.’ spectacular comeback run.

Lisa Laman argued that theaters should procure more “filmed stage productions” akin to Disney’s presentation of Hamilton.

Ryan Scott’s “Tales from the Box Office” notes the fifth anniversary of when Chris Nolan’s Tenet kinda-sorta tried to “save” theaters amid a pandemic shutdown.

Kenny Miles offered up highlights from the Telluride Film Festival.

