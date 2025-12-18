Garbage Day for 'Ella McCay'

Since neither Ella McCay nor Silent Night Deadly Night caught fire (and ash) this past weekend, we invited Greenlight Analytics Director of Insights & Content Strategy Brandon Katz to discuss (among other things) the whole “Netflix wants to buy Warner Bros.” situation beyond just what it does or doesn’t mean for theatrical cinema. Among the topics of discourse…

The challenges with Hollywood still wanting to make “old-school movies” with little outside-the-bubble awareness of newer filmmakes and young(er) would-be movie stars, creating a reliance on decades-past-their-prime talent and decades-past-relevancy IP or (in terms of biopics) real-life historical figures.

Whether Netflix’s attempt to buy Warner Bros. for all of its network television shows and previously theatrical movies is an admission that the streamer broke the system for making new monetizable favorites and now must overspend to get all of the comfort food created and released by its “out of touch” competition.

Our favorite horror remakes, with an early-show conversation about the glories of Franz Oz’s Little Shop of Horrors and its original grimdark finale.

The tragedy of a once-viable high concept flick like The Dust Bunny debuting to relative theatrical obscurity.

Pre-release chatter about how Avatar: Fire and Ash might perform in relation to its predecessors both on opening weekend and (presumably) well into 2026.

And more, including A) Jeremy’s deadpan hilarious response when asked if he has seen Ella McCay and B) what Steven Spielberg should have called Disclosure Day. Leave a comment

