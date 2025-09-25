Ep. 86 - Big Bold *and* Beautiful? Couldn't Be 'Him'

Terence Johnson, he of 2 Black Guys Talk Godzilla and Le Noir Auteur, joins to chime in on Justin Trippin’s Him, including how director Justin Trippin’s theatrical cut differs from Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie’s original Black List-ed screenplay, as well as what didn’t appeal to a self-professed movie romance fan about A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. Those two, obviously, dominate the discussion. Among other topics, there’s a minor “debate” concerning whether anyone should have really felt duped walking into Him expecting a film *directed* by Jordan Peele. And all parties agree that Sony’s marketing for the Margot Robbie/Colin Farrell melodrama didn’t offer much beyond abstract romantic drama. The episode concludes with several minutes of One Battle After Another box office preview-specific chatter, so it’s a mostly business-as-usual 80-minute chit-chat. Oh, and there are spoilers concerning the original screenplay for Him as well as (somewhat generic, I would argue) spoilers for the finished picture.

Recommended Reading…

Scott Mendelson explained why One Battle After Another fits squarely in the realm of the very films that affirmed Leonardo DiCaprio as the last decade’s biggest movie star.

Jeremy Fustern (and last week’s guest, Roger Cheng) offered an update on Lionsgate’s alleged plans to utilize Runaway’s AI to help make movies, with all parties perhaps realizing that (my words, not theirs) such a “push a button and make a movie” thinking remains the stuff of fantasy.

Lisa Laman celebrates Margot Robbie’s brief but impactful supporting turn in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City.

Ryan Scott discusses the tragic fate of B.J. Novak’s The Premise, a star-studded half-hour anthology series that went the way of (the shocking good… and I don’t even like the movie all that much) Willow season one and essentially vanished from the (legal) entertainment ecosystem. Alas, I’m not sure I had ever heard of it, but had I been made aware after I saw B.J. Novak’s terrific Vengeance in July of 2022, I likely would have checked it out.

Terence Johnson notes the best films he saw at this year’s TIFF.

