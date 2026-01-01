Sure Plays a Mean Ping Pong...

This may be the very first weekend since I started this podcast, nearly two years ago, when we ran out of time to discuss the relevant new releases (and higher-profile holdovers) properly. However, unless Kids Bop: The Movie pulls a This is It or an ERAS Tour, I imagine the next (mostly holdover-centric) episode will make up the difference. No matter, having too many movies that are doing “too well” in for one reasonably-sized episode is an excellent problem to have.

Courney Howard, longtime freelance critic for (among other joints) Variety, The AV Club and FreshFictionTV, makes her “in the fourth chair” debut to discuss why Avatar: Fire and Ash is continuing to kick butt, why and how Timothee Chalamet’s Marty Supreme opened so darn well and what did and didn’t work (commercially and artistically) for Anaconda.

Among the topics are Avatar 3’s marquee characters (including a raising of the glass for Zoe Saldana), A24’s comprehensive Marty Supreme marketing campaign, and whether Anaconda (which is doing fine on its own smaller-scale merits) would have played better as a scarier, more violent “horror comedy.”

Recommended Reading…

Leave a comment

If you like what you hear, please like, share, comment, and subscribe (using a cartoon mallet) with every justified ounce of strength and passion. If you’d like to reach out and offer good cheer, request in-show discussions, or suggest ideas for bonus episodes, please email us at Asktheboxofficepod@gmail.com (which I finally fixed so that it’ll forward to my personal business email, natch).