Sure Plays a Mean Ping Pong...

This may be the very first weekend since I started this podcast, nearly two years ago, when we ran out of time to discuss the relevant new releases (and higher-profile holdovers) properly. However, unless Kids Bop: The Movie pulls a This is It or an ERAS Tour, I imagine the next (mostly holdover-centric) episode will make up the difference. No matter, having too many movies that are doing “too well” in for one reasonably-sized episode is an excellent problem to have.
Courney Howard, longtime freelance critic for (among other joints) Variety, The AV Club and FreshFictionTV, makes her “in the fourth chair” debut to discuss why Avatar: Fire and Ash is continuing to kick butt, why and how Timothee Chalamet’s Marty Supreme opened so darn well and what did and didn’t work (commercially and artistically) for Anaconda.
Among the topics are Avatar 3’s marquee characters (including a raising of the glass for Zoe Saldana), A24’s comprehensive Marty Supreme marketing campaign, and whether Anaconda (which is doing fine on its own smaller-scale merits) would have played better as a scarier, more violent “horror comedy.”
Recommended Reading…
Scott Mendelson discussed how The Housemaid gave Lionsgate its third (nearly) consecutive end-of-2025 success from the kind of films (The Long Walk and Now You See Me Now You Don’t that Adam Fogelson’s tenure should prioritize alongside franchise extensions and whatever nonsense Millennium wants them to distribute.
Jeremy Fuster’s year-end review (one of three parts) discusses how theaters can’t just survive on semi-regular or periodic hot streaks or occasional overperforming tentpoles.
Lisa Laman offered five New Year’s resolutions for movie studios and movie theaters.
Max Deering’s 70th-anniversary retrospective on Charles Laughton’s Night of the Hunter discusses the classic thriller’s influence on religious horror films.
Courtney Howard’s review of My Oxford Year for Variety, which got a (comparatively… and not positive) extended reference amid this week’s podcast episode.
Ryan Scott notes the skewed circumstances behind Thursday night’s theatrical screenings of the Stranger Things series finale, for which Netflix receives no box office revenue. The “price of the ticket” was a $20 coupon for concessions at that showing. It’ll help theaters but won’t explicitely boost year-end box office totals. Weirdly enough, it’s somewhat similar to my “modest proposal” for theaters to retroactively comp kids’ tickets to kids’ flicks upon purchase of concessions for that showing.
Anyway, I took Ethan to Stranger Things this evening. The show itself was… fine (certainly better than the seven episodes that preceded it). However, it looked and played exceptionally well in my local AMC’s most enormous non-PLF auditorium. It won’t be, but it should be, a “come to Jesus” moment for the company likely about to buy Warner Bros. sometime next year.
Scott Mendelson - The Outside Scoop and Puck News
Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap
Lisa Laman - Dallas Observer, Pajiba, Looper, Comic Book and Autostraddle
Max Deering - Fangoria and Action For Everyone
Courtney Howard - Variety, The AV Club and FreshFictionTV