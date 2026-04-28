With Jeremy Fuster unable to make it this week, two of our more frequent guests, Chrissi Michaels and Aaron Neuwirth, stopped by to discuss all things Michael. By the way, the Michael Jackson biopic earned $7.65 million on Monday (-70% from its $25.4 million Sunday gross), bringing its domestic four-day total to $104.9 million.

The subjects of discourse include, of course, what was in the movie, what wasn’t, and how legal complications forced the filmmakers to craft a more commercially viable King of Pop biography. However, all parties agree that there could have been a happy medium between the “Passion of the Michael” melodrama that the filmmakers (and those supervising the late singer’s estate) wanted to produce and the almost comically “just play the hits” jukebox final cut.

The participants (including Max Deering, Lisa Laman and Scott Mendelson) each declare their favorite music biopic, while discussing the still semi-regular habit of pundits underestimating the breakout appeal of “not a white guy” crowdpleasers, the complicated circumstances that cloud this otherwise aspirational success story and the challenging (but not impossible) hurdles posed by a potential sequel.

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