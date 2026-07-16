Lost At Sea

Pretty cut and dry folks, as Scott, Lisa, Jeremy and Max are joined by Mike Scott (Action For Everyone) and a newbie guest, visual artist, horror nerd and Disney music fan Shondrel Ortiz, all team up in a packed episode to discuss all things Moana and Evil Dead Burn. Among the more specific topics of discourse…

Everyone picks their favorite onscreen musical number (not just the best song) from a Disney animated feature, and then later picks their favorite Evil Dead kill.

Mike Scott notes the lack of romance in Disney’s recent animated films.

While most agree Dwayne Johnson is near the end of his run as a butts-in-seats headliner, Jeremy Fuster argues his next batch of post-stardom roles could be every bit as interesting, if not more so, compared to his more commercial flicks.

Everyone talks shit (and talks shop) about where Disney does or doesn’t go in relation to further live-action remakes of Mouse House animated features.

The very French Evil Dead Burn and the challenges in selling funny horror…

Everyone takes their shot at predicting where The Odyssey might end up at the end of its domestic opening weekend. Everyone agrees that the film is trading a best-case-scenario opening for longer post-debut legs.

And more!

No time for recommended reading this week, but if you like what you hear, please like, share, comment, and subscribe (using a cartoon mallet) with every justified ounce of strength and passion. If you’d like to reach out and offer good cheer, request in-show discussions, or suggest ideas for bonus episodes, please email us at Asktheboxofficepod@gmail.com.