Ep. 94 -- Now You See 'NYSM3,' Now You Don't See 'Running Man'

The original permanent fourth chair returns, as Ryan Scott stops by for the first time since early August. Actually, since Jeremy Fuster couldn’t make this week’s show, it’s still a party of trio instead of a quartet. We, of course, discuss the ins and outs of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (which should be just over/under $100 million worldwide by the time you read this) and The Running Man (which should be at around $35 million globally by tonight). And for those who have argued that I’m too… ruthless of an editor (I don’t entirely disagee), I did let this one hang out a little bit, including more false starts than Point Break or Return of the King has false endings, so those who just want the meat can skip to 14:50 for the top ten rundown and then 26:50 for the actual discourse.

Among the tangents, we discuss Aaron Eckhart’s 2020s run as a direct-to-consumer action star, why Ryan is still angry about Godzilla: King of the Monsters, why Lisa thinks that the history-reshaping racism of Birth of a Nation might only be the second-worst thing about it (that’s my joke, but think the oft-shared/memed “I draw the line at animal cruelty” Community scene) and why you might want to drop $50 on Sisu: Road to Revenge (which, by the way, is pretty dang great) topping the domestic box office this weekend.

Among the more pertinent topics are the complicated questions related to Glen Powell’s alleged movie stardom, and — in slightly related terms — Chris Evans’ post-MCU filmography, how The Running Man continues a Hollywood trend of reviving franchises or brands that audiences more or less previously rejected (both the 1987 Running Man movie and the early-2010s slew of failed remakes like Fright Night, Total Recall and RoboCop), and to what extent we should readjust the commercial bar for success amid the new PVOD and streaming-supplemented status quo.

