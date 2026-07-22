The Outside Scoop

The Outside Scoop

The Outside Scoop
The Box Office Podcast
Sometimes People Deserve to Have Their Faith Rewarded
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Sometimes People Deserve to Have Their Faith Rewarded

A movie... a studio... a discourse... a director ... an all-star cast... a success... a success to break the walls of (online) Trolls... and burn it screaming to the ground!
Scott Mendelson's avatar
Scott Mendelson

Original co-host and now semi-regular guest Ryan Scott returns for an old-school “year one”-style episode, as the original core four discusses, well, what else? Yes, we do offer a few notes related to Minions & Monsters, The Invite and other holdovers. However, the bulk of the discourse focuses on The Odyssey and Christoper Nolan’s artistic and commercial track record.

Among the highlights…

  • Favorite performance in a pre-Odyssey Chris Nolan movie.

  • Warner Bros.’ thus-far lousy year at the box office.

  • The value of counterprogramming even against would-be titans.

  • How and why The Odyssey opened so high.

  • How high The Odyssey might climb, and how little it might dip on weekend two.

  • Audience demographics and Chris Nolan as a generational movie star.

  • What If? — What if Tenet had been a global hit (even noting that it only really underwhelmed in North America) and/or opened amid normal circumstances?

  • The few actors for whom The Odyssey was not their biggest-ever global opening.

  • Hopes and fears over “InfinityVision.”

  • Whether most audiences will greet Avengers: Doomsday as another Disney 2010s-era nostalgia sequel, little different from Toy Story 5 or Inside Out 2.

And more!

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