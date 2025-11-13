Ep. 93 - Predator 9, People 0

Max Deering, of Fangoria and the Action For Everyone podcast, returns to discuss the rousing reception (artistically and commercially) for Dan Trachtenberg and Patrick Aison’s Predator: Badlands. But that’s not all, as the longtime Predator fan is here to spread the gospel about the, uh… *darkest* chapter of the Predator universe, namely AvP: Requiem. Is it an unsung (or at least undervalued) “trasherpiece”?

Is Trachtenberg a secret “AvP: Requiem Truther”? Will we ever see a version of the 2007 monster mash-up sequel that we can, I dunno, actually *see*? Meanwhile, we discuss whether Badlands can serve as a gateway for younger audiences who are not otherwise interested in prior Predator installments, as Jeremy Fuster reminds us of the complicated reasons why Prey went straight to Hulu.

Later, flags are half-mast for Die My Love and Christy and glasses are raised for Bugonia and Regretting You. We discuss why Mubi shelled out big bucks for an almost comically uncommercial flick and whether the boxing flick bombed due to or despite Sydney Sweeney’s SEO-gold online-famous fame.

All of that and more, including Scott Mendelson’s simple (and predictable?) reason for selecting Prey as his “favorite” Predator passion play.

