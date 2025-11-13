Ep. 93 - Predator 9, People 0

Max Deering, of Fangoria and the Action For Everyone podcast, returns to discuss the rousing reception (artistically and commercially) for Dan Trachtenberg and Patrick Aison’s Predator: Badlands. But that’s not all, as the longtime Predator fan is here to spread the gospel about the, uh… *darkest* chapter of the Predator universe, namely AvP: Requiem. Is it an unsung (or at least undervalued) “trasherpiece”?
Is Trachtenberg a secret “AvP: Requiem Truther”? Will we ever see a version of the 2007 monster mash-up sequel that we can, I dunno, actually *see*? Meanwhile, we discuss whether Badlands can serve as a gateway for younger audiences who are not otherwise interested in prior Predator installments, as Jeremy Fuster reminds us of the complicated reasons why Prey went straight to Hulu.
Later, flags are half-mast for Die My Love and Christy and glasses are raised for Bugonia and Regretting You. We discuss why Mubi shelled out big bucks for an almost comically uncommercial flick and whether the boxing flick bombed due to or despite Sydney Sweeney’s SEO-gold online-famous fame.
All of that and more, including Scott Mendelson’s simple (and predictable?) reason for selecting Prey as his “favorite” Predator passion play.
Recommended reading…
Scott Mendelson noted how the success of Predator: Badlands is a reminder that Disney ruled the 2010s because its 2010s movies were (relatively) good.
Jeremy Fuster discussed how anime saved the domestic box office amid what otherwise would have been a brutal “Weapons to Wicked” slump.
Lisa Laman discusses Disney’s mediocre-at-best 2025 box office run, just before Predator: Badlands, Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash arrive to right the ship.
Ryan Scott’s latest “Tales from the Box Office” discusses the grim commercial fates, 25 years ago, of both Mission to Mars and Red Planet.
Max Deering discusses the popular Alan Wake video game series and how it deals with hyperstition, which, in the game, comes about (simplification alert) in a manner similar to John Carpenter’s In the Mouth of Madness.
If you like what you hear, please like, share, comment, and subscribe (using a cartoon mallet) with every justified ounce of strength and passion. If you’d like to reach out and offer good cheer, request in-show discussions, or suggest ideas for bonus episodes, please email us at Asktheboxofficepod@gmail.com (which I finally fixed so that it’ll forward to my personal business email, natch).
Scott Mendelson - The Outside Scoop and Puck News
Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap
Lisa Laman - Dallas Observer, Pajiba, Looper, Comic Book and Autostraddle
Max Deering - Fangoria and Action For Everyone