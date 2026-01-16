Monkeying Around After the End of the World

While you’d think that the terrific trio, alongside producer Max Deering and special guest Rendy Jones (another superb fourth-chair occupant who’s so young but has been doing this for so long that I shudder to think how old they were when I first started reading their reviews and commentary), would spend most of the time discussing Primate and Greenland: Migration. And, yes, both films get their due discourse. And yes, the monkey business includes a digression into the infamous opening-night reaction to The Devil Inside.

However, the first half is taken up by a conversation about everyone’s favorite studio logos and a tough-love chat about the many current struggles at Searchlight since its absorption into the Disney empire. The debate “rages” (not really) over why the former Fox Searchlight has struggled to at least remain as potent a year-end as Comcast’s Focus Features. Is it an inevitable consequence of consolidation? Is it an unwillingness to try and turn the likes of Rental Family into non-award-season hits? It’s probably a little of both.

Here’s hoping that The Testament of Ann Lee A) scores its share of Oscar nominations and B) opens wide-ish next weekend with closer to $6 million than, I dunno, $600,000, just to make us look like idiots. We also discuss Neon’s slow-roll success as the hot spot for fans of international cinema, surefire ways to sell The Testament of Ann Lee to regular audiences (think Jermaine Stewart), fancasting for The Housemaid’s Secret and — because this is a box office podcast — the latest Jim Jarmusch flick.

