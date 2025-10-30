Ep. 91 - Gory Days

Chainsaw Man: The Movie proved that anime is no longer necessarily specialized theatrical programming. Meanwhile, Deliver Me from Nowhere failed to become the next A Complete Unknown and Regretting You did not remotely become the next It Ends with Us. Travis Hopson, of Punch Drunk Critics (and elsewhere) joins as we discuss what went wrong for The Boss and why the latest Colleen Hoover adaptation didn’t even manage a “from The Firm to The Pelican Brief” decline.

More discourse is had concerning Bugonia’s platform debut amid a season of indifferently received award-season contenders, long-term expectations for anime as a Sony-distributed animated sub-genre, and the extent to which the issues plaguing Hollywood go back at least as far as the post-Star Wars/Jaws pursuit of previously aspirational box office results.

By the way, a paid subscriber chat is set for today at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST. I’ll send out the official email shortly, but be aware.

Recommended Reading…

Scott Mendelson notes the ironic coincidence that November’s first would-be biggies are both examples of “Hollywood treats a singular Arnold Schwarzenegger sci-fi actioner as a replicable franchise.”

Jeremy Fuster digs deep into how Hollywood’s labor organizations are reacting to what could be an industry-imploding Warner Bros sale.

Lisa Laman notes the tenth anniversary of Sony’s Goosebumps, which kicked off the current trend of “Jack Black - Butts in Seats Movie Star for Kids.”

Ryan Scott’s latest “Tales from the Box Office” discusses the 25th anniversary of everyone’s favorite Blair Witch flick, Joe Berlinger’s Book of Shadows. I’ll note that the pre-release punditry expecting the film to open on par with The Blair Witch Project (despite the lightning-in-a-bottle nature of that not-exactly-universally-adored predecessor) was one of my “origin stories” in terms of being an overly cautious box office “predictor.” Also, 25 years later, it’s almost aspirational for a horror film to get a whopping $15 million budget…

Travis Hopson reviews Found Footage: The Making of the Patterson Project, which is a mockumentary on the making of a Blair Witch-style chiller in the vein of Christopher Guest’s cult favorites.

Share

If you like what you hear, please like, share, comment, and subscribe (using a cartoon mallet) with every justified ounce of strength and passion. If you’d like to reach out and offer good cheer, request in-show discussions, or suggest ideas for bonus episodes, please email us at Asktheboxofficepod@gmail.com (which I finally fixed so that it’ll forward to my personal business email, natch).