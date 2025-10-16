Ep. 89 - 'Tron's Legacy of Failure

Was the failure of Tron: Ares inevitable by virtue of Tron never being an A-level franchise? Or is the box office decimation of Disney’s $180 million threequel a matter of the specific choices made for what became this past weekend’s little-loved and little-seen would-be tentpole? Maybe Disney should have said “No” to Jared Leto’s self-aggrandizing pitch and cast a younger or at least more popular older actor to anchor a big-deal franchise entry. Maybe this is merely the last remnants of a prior era, since Sean Bailey has moved on as head of Disney’s live-action movies, with David Greenbaum taking his place. Come what may, there’s plenty of Tron discourse as Kirsten Acuna (the coolest entertainment staff editor at People Magazine) and Aaron Neuwirth (the second-coolest host of 2 Black Guys Talk Godzilla) pull another two-for-one guest hosting shift. It’s another Power Rangers-worthy (two minorities, two women and one generic white guy arbitrarily in charge) line-up, which I suppose makes sense since it seemingly took Tron 3 a thousand years to become “free” even if it absolutely failed to conquer Earth.

Recommended reading…

Scott Mendelson discusses how seemingly inevitable flops like Tron: Ares hurt not just the studios releasing them, but also the theatrical industry and culture as a whole, in terms of commercial damage and the excuses offered.

Jeremy Fuster discusses this coming weekend’s big (by default) newbie, The Black Phone 2, in terms of whether it can end Blumhouse’s two-year commercial cold streak.

Lisa Laman compares Jared Leto’s recent Disney self-insert fan fiction, Tron: Ares, with Jason Segel’s attempt at the same —Disney’s terrific The Muppets from 2011.

Ryan Scott’s latest “Tales from the Box Office” notes the 20th anniversary of the mostly-forgotten remake of The Fog, whose decent commercial reception is another example of audiences voting with their wallets on that which they claim not to want.

Kirsten Acuna interviewed In the Heights and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts star Anthony Ramos as he promotes Kathryn Bigelow’s House of Dynamite (in theaters now, on Netflix beginning October 24) and discusses the people who’ve changed his life.

Aaron Neuwirth is in the middle of his seasonal batch of “special” Halloween-specific Out Now with Aaron and Abe episodes, and I rather enjoyed the first (on “epic horror movies”) and second (on “first-time horror movie watches”) installments.

Share

If you like what you hear, please like, share, comment, and subscribe (using a cartoon mallet) with every justified ounce of strength and passion. If you’d like to reach out and offer good cheer, request in-show discussions, or suggest ideas for bonus episodes, please email us at Asktheboxofficepod@gmail.com (which I finally fixed so that it’ll forward to my personal business email, natch).