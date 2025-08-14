Ep. 80 - Hooray For Hollywood?

In this distinctly old-school episode, former co-host turned semi-regular special guest Ryan Scott returned to discuss the blow-out success of Zach Cregger’s Weapons.

Scott Mendelson noted that it’s another example of WB’s marketing might in terms of turning less-conventional programmers into genuine smash hits. At the same time, Lisa Laman stressed that it’s another key example of why it’s still worth it for Hollywood to roll the dice on original or less pre-sold theatrical films. Meanwhile, Jeremy Fuster noted the skillful marketing campaign that, unlike the overly cryptic promotion for BoulderLight’s earlier (and also quite good) Companion, used the film’s compelling high concept hook to hide most of the surprises without leaving audiences totally in the dark. Ryan Scott discussed the unique circumstances concerning how and when Cregger’s Barbarians debuted theatrically, and why it turned what could have been a barely remembered cult horror gem into a mainstream calling card.

Miracle of miracles, all of us had positive things to say about Disney, noting yet another “initially Disney+ movie-turned-theatrical-success.” Yes, Freakier Friday was a bit frontloaded. Yes, it’s another example of “kids’ films aimed at nostalgic adults.” However, it scored the biggest opening for “just a comedy” since Girls Trip in 2017, as Disney A) leads the industry in terms of long theatrical exclusivity windows and B) consistently trades intangible streaming buzz for cash-in-hand revenue. Granted, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still in deep shit, as Ryan expressed shock at the swift decline of the pretty good Fantastic Four reboot. But if Disney can get back to making money on “just a movie” programmers, then the ebbs and flows of the MCU will be of less zero-sum consequence.

Scott Mendelson went long about A) why the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be in too deep a hole ever to climb out and B) the extent to which the theatrical industry now almost entirely depends upon Disney, Warner Bros. and Universal.

Jeremy Fuster discussed DreamWorks’ 2020s resurgence in terms of releasing successful new-to-cinema theatrical franchises. In a related article, Drew Taylor discussed how original animation, which has struggled theatrically since 2018, has comparatively thrived on streaming.

Lisa Laman discussed how a handful of “would-be next movie stars” who were essentially sent to their doom in the 2010s headlining mega-bucks franchise flicks have reappeared as viable character actors. Which is why, slight digression, I’m not thrilled at the news that Noah Centenio (so damn charming in The Recruit) will be starring in an origin story/prequel to First Blood/the Rambo series.

Ryan Scott’s latest “Tales from the Box Office” discusses the “online and geek buzz does not equal real-world interest” commercial failure of Scott Pilgrim Vs the World.

