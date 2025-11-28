Ep. 95 - Everyone Sees The Wicked

Before we see to what extent Zootopia 2 ($39 million on Wednesday and $81 million worldwide thus far, or $100 million if you’re counting its $34 million Wednesday and $20 million Thursday in China) reaches the Thanksgiving weekend heights of Moana 2, listen to this extensive, comprehensive and almost intentionally random dissection of Wicked For Good’s $147 million domeatic and $223 million worldwide debut.

Chrissi Michael, content strategist by day and box office nerd by night, stops by in this 90-minute chat that features #importantjournalisms related to Muppet Clue, Repo: The Genetic Opera and, spoilers, whether “it’s” made of… corn. Fear not, there is also more… mature discourse about breakout sequels, what Broadway favorites should or should not get the big-budget movie treatment and the importance of adaptations that grow an existing fanbase.

Also on tap were thoughts on what studios might be thinking when they split a long book or play into two movies, the logic of making films for/from/about women, and whether Zooptia 2 will give Wicked more of a hassle than Moana 2 did. Most importantly, discover what exactly Lisa was talking about when she declared, “For the first time in my life, I feel… Phantom of the Opera 2007 revival!”

Apologies, but I'm running behind, so no "recommended reading" for this week.