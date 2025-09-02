Compared to the last few months, September will feature a relatively large number of wide releases of all shapes and sizes. Well, no super-duper mega-budget tentpoles, but there are nearly a dozen releases opening between September 5 and September 26, which of course makes one wonder if one or two of them might have been better off filling a void in the shockingly barren summer season. However, in somewhat optimistic news, two of the studios that most egregiously sat on the proverbial sidelines over the hot and sweaty months will be back and barreling full steam ahead. So, taking the form of a September box office preview, here are a handful of “burning questions” related to the pictures in play. On a macro scale, theaters are currently hoping that the Labor Day-to-Thanksgiving season, with both Michael and Mortal Kombat II fleeing October 2025 for summer 2026, won’t primarily be a waiting game for Wicked For Good. In terms of more specific studios and particular pictures, well…