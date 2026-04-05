In holdover news, Project Hail Mary continued to kick butt despite Super Mario Galaxy pulling away the kids and parents and The Drama pulling some of the young adults/older audiences. The Ryan Gosling-led sci-fi epic earned $30.6 million (-43%) in weekend three for a $217 million domestic cume. With another $42 million (-23%) overseas, that’s a $72 million worldwide weekend and a $203 million overseas total. The Chris Miller and Phil Lord-directed, Drew Goddard-penned, $190 million interstellar adventure has earned $421 million worldwide. Having weathered the Mario Galaxy storm, it has 1.5 weeks until Michael opens globally, unofficially kicking off the 2026 summer movie season. Even just using “normal rate of descent” (which at this point is just a “control group”), Project Hail Mary, based on Andy Weir’s novel, will end with $280 million in North America and $565 million worldwide.