Okay, Amazon MGM Studios, NOW you’re the new 20th Century Fox. Project Hail Mary blasted off with $33.1 million on Friday, including $12 million in pre-release preview grosses. That’s among the biggest opening days ever, sans inflation of course, for a live-action film that’s “just a movie,” and not part of or the opening entry in a would-be/pre-ordained franchise or branded flick. And it’s the biggest of them all if, like me, you count the likes of Taylor Swift: The ERAS Tour ($37 million in 2023) and Barbie ($71 million in 2023) as IP-specific and/or franchise-hopeful movies. Even if you want to debate what counts as a franchise flick (yes to Wicked and It), that the $190 million, Ryan Gosling-starring sci-fi epic can even be discussed in these terms is an obvious triumph.