In terms of online-centric narratives causing or correlating with real-world interest or transactional commercial success, the Internet has never been and is still distinctly not “real.” This goes back to June 1997, when WB’s Batman & Robin (arguably the first big-deal Hollywood movie preemptively tagged as damaged goods due to pre-release online heckling) nabbed what was then still the sixth-largest opening weekend of all time. However, following that $43 million Fri-Sun domestic debut, amid poor reviews and a C+ from CinemaScore, the Joel Schumacher-directed action-comedy/superhero sequel plunged a then-huge 64% in weekend two. It would finish with just $107 million in North America and $238 million worldwide on a $125 million budget. Despite what the media argued and Hollywood believed at the time, Batman & Robin was mostly done in by poor word of mouth from paying moviegoers rather than pre-release discontent spread via online discourse.

Even Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker suffered withering reviews and toxic pre-release buzz, but still opened with $177 million. That it “only” earned $515 million domestically and $1.07 billion globally was about general audiences reacting either with disdain or indifference to the would-be “Skywalker Saga” finale. Online discontent didn’t stop Captain Marvel from topping $1.1 billion any more than it prevented Bohemian Rhapsody from passing $900 million. Online pop culture controversies and/or geek-centric disapproval only matter when Hollywood thinks they matter. So, it’s not a surprise that ongoing discontent – mostly confined to the online bubble – over Melissa Barrera getting sacked from Scream 7 over social media posts criticizing the Isreal government’s military response to Hamas’ 10/07/23 terrorist attacks (expressing opinions that... uh... have aged pretty damn well if you glanced at the news this morning) had no impact on Scream 7’s opening weekend.

2.25 years after Melissa Barrera’s sacking, with Jenna Ortega and director Christopher Landon exiting soon after, writer/director Kevin Williamson’s Neve Campbell-starring Scream 7 opened with $28.8 million on Friday, including $7.5 million in Thursday previews, for a likely over/under $65 million weekend. That’s an across-the-board franchise high, despite franchise-low reviews (39% and 4.8/10 on Rotten Tomatoes) and a series-worst (tied with Scream 4) B- from CinemaScore. To be fair, horror tends to poll lower on CinemaScore (“not scary enough” folks combine with “too scary and disturbing” crowds to push scores down). Concurrently, franchise titles have been polling lower over the last few years, arguably because opening-night “fans” are now more nitpicky than general audiences. Even if it crashes next weekend, a multiplier on par with 2011’s Scream 4 ($38 million from a $19 million debut) would still mean $130 million domestic for the $45 million production.

