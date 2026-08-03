Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Tops 'Avengers: Endgame' with $360M Debut
Sony's latest Tom Holland and Zendaya-starring MCU sequel set a new record for a domestic opening weekend while netting a second-best $930 million worldwide.
And this is why I held back on posting the Sunday article. As expected, I would have just had to redo all the math yet again, since Spider-Man: Brand New Day did indeed notch the record for a domestic opening weekend. Well, that and I ended up on pretty much all-day “dad duty,” in a good way. Still, the likelihood of Sony’s much-liked and well-received MCU sequel dropping bigger final grosses, big enough to dethrone Avengers: Endgame’s North American opening weekend, was the alibi I gave myself. Anyway, let’s dance…
So, is Spider–Man: Brand New Day the new record holder for the biggest opening weekend of all time? In North America, absolutely. But in terms of single-market opening weekends, the undisputed champion remains Detective Chinatown 3, which grossed $398 million in China during its Fri-Sun February 2021 debut. Laugh or scold if you must, but comic superstar Tony Ja (shockingly not a joke if you’ve seen the movie) will not be denied. Oh, and the film opened in theaters with $930 million worldwide, second only to Avengers: Endgame’s $1.223 billion global start.
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