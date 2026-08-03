And this is why I held back on posting the Sunday article. As expected, I would have just had to redo all the math yet again, since

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

did indeed notch the record for a domestic opening weekend. Well, that and I ended up on pretty much all-day “dad duty,” in a good way. Still, the likelihood of Sony’s much-liked and well-received MCU sequel dropping bigger final grosses, big enough to dethrone

Avengers: Endgame

’s North American opening weekend, was the alibi I gave myself. Anyway, let’s dance…