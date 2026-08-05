'Spider-Man 4' is Already #1 for 2026
'Brand New Day’ has earned $449 million domestically and $1.155 billion worldwide, vaulting it past 'Toy Story 5' as the year’s biggest-grossing movie
Spider-Man: Brand New Day notched $47 million on its fourth day of domestic theatrical release, down only 47% from its $88 million on Sunday, bringing its North American total to $407 million as it soared past $1 billion globally. The Destin Daniel Cretton-directed actioner notched a $42 million (-11%) Tuesday in North America for a $449 million five-day domestic total and ended its first global week with $1.155 billion worldwide. After setting a new single-day record for Modnay (above Black Panther’s $40 million President’s Day gross) and Tuesday (above Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ $37 million day-five total), Sony’s fourth MCU-affiliated Peter Parker project, again starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, has now passed (globally) and will today pass (domestically) Toy Story 5 as 2026’s biggest grosser.
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