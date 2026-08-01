“I’m so high, I can hear heaven.”

Prior to yesterday, the running domestic box office total for July stood at $987 million. That was, in terms of month-to-date grosses, the lowest such cume (aside from 2020 and 2021) since 2014. That summer was beset by non-stop chatter about box office slumps, compared to the still-record 2013 summer movie season. And as I said so many times at the time, it was less about “nobody wants to go to the movies” and more about The Good Dinosaur, Fifty Shades of Grey and Furious 7 all getting delayed to 2015.” Anyway, ending July with the lowest non-COVID domestic total in 12 years wouldn’t have been a good look.

So… you might say that the domestic theatrical ecosystem needed a hero to save it. If so, then one might concurrently argue that Spider-Man wasn’t going to sit here and wait? Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day swung into theaters, holding onto the wings of eagles, of course, at the very last minute. It opened on the last day of the month with a record-setting $168 million, helping the month end above $1.2 billion. Instead of the worst-grossing July in twelve years, we’re looking at a month-of-July total that (sans inflation) will sit comfortably just under 2024 ($1.18 billion), 2017 ($1.205 billion) and 2018 ($1.208 billion).

The fourth MCU-affiliated Peter Parker passion play, again starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, just topped Avengers: Endgame’s $157 million opening day gross for (sans inflation and no James Bond puns intended) an all-time high. Yes, that includes $72 million in Thursday previews, which also bested Avengers 5’s $60 million benchmark. Nonetheless, that still gives Destin Daniel Cretton’s action dramedy a raw Friday gross of $96 million. Alas, that’s below Endgame’s $97 million raw Friday total. That’s what Sony gets for not casting Justice Smith as The Hypno-Hustler. Oh heck… I was kidding (I think it’s fun to say “Hypno-Hustler”), but now I want that so very much.