I do not know if Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian and Grogu is the way that lights the spark that will ignite the fire to begin to make things right (holds for applause), but we’re in firm “trust, but verify” territory here. And more importantly, the volume and variety of overperforming holdovers means that the entire theatrical ecosystem will not be remotely dependent upon the return of the Jedi. Look, when Disney can boast a $100 million Devil Wears Prada 2 that just passed $600 million worldwide, with Toy Story 5 on tap for June 19, it should care that much less about whether this $165 million Star Wars spin-off can top $500 million globally.

Around $400 million from Star Wars and over/under $650 million from Devil Wears Prada 2 add up to $1.05 billion on a combined $265 million budget. If that were one movie, Disney would justifiably shout its glory to the world. The issue, even now, is whether the “underperformance” of the boy-targeted “conventional wisdom it’s an event” franchise title hurts Disney more than the overperformance of its girl-focused “conventional wisdom says it’s counterprogramming” legacy sequel. However, especially for theaters overall, when The Housemaid can top $400 million, Michael can pass $800 million as Project Hail Mary zooms past $675 million, it’s even less of an issue that every big-deal 2010s franchise remains equally as vibrant in the 2020s.

Anyway, the “Bad-Ass Bounty Hunter and His Adorable Murder Muppet” actioner arrived over Memorial Day weekend with mixed-positive reviews (63% and 5.9/10 on Rotten Tomatoes). It earned $81 million over the Fri-Sun portion of a $100 million Fri-Mon domestic debut. That’s a 3x multiplier from its $33 million opening day (including 12% of the weekend’s earnings from $12 million in Thursday previews). However, there are encouraging signs (a 23% drop on Saturday and 15% drop on Sunday compared with -30% and -24%) that it’s playing well with casual Star Wars fans and families. Yes, the theatrical continuation of the Disney+ episodic played pretty damn close to Solo: A Star Wars Story.