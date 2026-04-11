Universal and Illumination’s The Super Mario Galaxy Movie topped the Friday domestic box office, earning $17.5 million (-64%) for a $256.6 million ten-day domestic total. That’s below the respective domestic day ten totals for The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($22 million on its second Friday, dropping 59%, for a $283.4 million ten-day total), but not by an egregious amount. We can expect a second weekend gross of around $69 million (-48%) to bring the $110 million toon’s 12-day North American total to $308 million by Sunday night. Sans inflation, that’s $45 million below (or just 13% less than) the $353 million 12-day cume – following a $92 million second-weekend gross -- for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. So, yes, by any rational measure, the follow-up is doing just fine. The onset of “video game movie fatigue” has been delayed for now.