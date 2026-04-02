Really quick, as I’m in Ohio with my youngest, visiting my parents, and I’m going to try to finish editing the podcast and entertain Owen. Among the stuff I likely would have covered this week if I weren’t prioritizing family like an idiotic working father at the end of every 1990s family flick, Ryan Scott offered a lovely retrospective of when Godzilla Vs. Kong saved movie theaters, and Luke Y. Thompson’s rundown of the recent Masters of the Universe trailer was far more “I know what I’m talking about, actually” than mine would have been. Luke is actually the guest on the most recent podcast, but that will hopefully arrive later today. Anyway, onto the money ($34.5 million) made by the movie (Super Mario Galaxy).

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