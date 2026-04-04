Recall May of 2015, in which Avengers: Age of Ultron kicked off the summer season with a mere $191 million domestic launch. That was down a whopping 9% from The Avengers’ then-record $207.7 million opening in May of 2012. That Fri-Sun debut, merely the second-best ever at the time, combined with divisive online discourse (which, frankly, made the sequel seem less popular among general moviegoers or even critics than it actually was), led to the mainlining of the so-called “superhero fatigue” narrative. Yes, the film that unleashed a thousand think pieces about how audiences were growing weary of the superhero movie, or specifically the MCU, was the one that opened with $191 million in North America.