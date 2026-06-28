It would be one thing if Craig Gillespie and Ana Nogueira’s Milly Alcock-starring Supergirl were opening in second place with otherwise strong initial grosses. After all, in June 2015, nobody carped when Inside Out 2 opened with $90 million just behind Jurassic World’s $108 million second weekend. Likewise, if a lower-than-hoped opening for the latest DC Studios offering coincided with an unusually strong post-debut hold for the latest Pixar sequel, think Inside Out 2 dropping just 34% from a $154 million opening in June 2024. But neither of those elements applies.

Supergirl, opening amid mixed reviews and a mere B- from CinemaScore, grossed just $38 million in North America and $68 million worldwide. Forget the reported $310 million breakeven point Warner Bros. touted for the $170 million superhero spin-off. Opening barely above Travis Knight’s Masters of the Universe (which now sits at $109 million worldwide from a $60 million global launch), Supergirl will be lucky to crack $150 million globally by the end.

Yes, it’s worth noting that Amazon MGM Studios’ He-Man reboot, which sold itself mostly via early-1980s nostalgia and/or a franchise starter that resembled the slew of post-Avengers “like a Batman Begins, but not” origin story franchise-nonstarters, will still earn less on a similar over/under $170 million budget. The issue, such as it were, is that the high-profile whiff of this respective DC superhero movie is going to be that much more impactful because it’s a DC superhero movie.