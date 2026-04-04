In Friday box office news not related to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, The Drama delivered some and more with a $6.4 million opening day. That’s A24’s third-biggest opening day (and third-biggest Friday) ever, behind Civil War (a $10.8 million Friday opening day) and Marty Supreme (a $9.5 million Thursday opening day followed by a $6.7 million Friday). If it legs out like Civil War ($25.5 million in 2024), Hereditary ($13.58 million from a $5.1 million Friday in 2018) or Materialists ($11.5 million/$5.1 million in 2025), that would mean a Fri-Sun domestic debut between $14.4 million and $16.9 million. Any such result would give Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s $28 million hot-button rom-com the third-best debut in A24 history.

Leave a comment