Box Office: 'The Drama' Nabs Awesome (For A24) $6.4M Friday As 'Project Hail Mary' Tops $200M
Online discourse aside, moviegoers are RSVPing "Yes" to Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's comedy as Amazon's sci-fi epic continues pulling "aspirational for anyone not named Nolan or Coogler" grosses
In Friday box office news not related to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, The Drama delivered some and more with a $6.4 million opening day. That’s A24’s third-biggest opening day (and third-biggest Friday) ever, behind Civil War (a $10.8 million Friday opening day) and Marty Supreme (a $9.5 million Thursday opening day followed by a $6.7 million Friday). If it legs out like Civil War ($25.5 million in 2024), Hereditary ($13.58 million from a $5.1 million Friday in 2018) or Materialists ($11.5 million/$5.1 million in 2025), that would mean a Fri-Sun domestic debut between $14.4 million and $16.9 million. Any such result would give Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s $28 million hot-button rom-com the third-best debut in A24 history.