Once again, the biggest news of a shockingly aspirational Memorial Day weekend is not the more-than-good-enough opening for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu ($102 million for the Fri-Mon holiday frame) but the stupifyingly excellent hold for Focus Features and Blumhouse’s Obsession. Curry Barker’s high-concept chiller parlayed strong reviews, solid buzz and youth-skewing topicality to earn another $22.4 million in 2,655 theaters over the Fri-Sun portion of an over/under $28 million Fri-Mon holiday weekend. That’ll bring its 11-day domestic total to $58 million and represents a 30% jump from its $17.2 million Fri-Sun opening weekend. That’s already the third-biggest second-weekend hold ever for any 2,000-plus screen opener (behind Sound of Freedom and Mother’s Day) that didn’t debut on or around Christmas.