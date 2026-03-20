Well… this is encouraging. Amazon MGM Studios’ Project Hail Mary will enter the weekend with $12 million in preview grosses. That is the second-biggest pre-release total for any non-sequel ever, behind only the $13.2 million Thursday preview grosses for WB and New Line’s It in September 2017. That R-rated, 135-minute horror fantasy went on to open to a stupendous $123 million in its domestic debut on the way to a $327 million North American total. However, it should be noted that Amazon and friends offered a slew of “early access” showings last weekend. So, it’s possible that the $190 million, Ryan Gosling-starring sci-fi epic might have to settle for making most of the money this weekend instead of “all the money.”

F1 earned $10 million in previews last June, but Apple’s WB-distributed race car drama had to settle for a sad/shameful (and third-biggest ever for a live-action original behind Us and Avatar) $57 million domestic debut. Similar math would give the Chris Lord and Phil Miller-directed and Drew Goddard-penned adaptation of Andy Weir’s novel a still-massive $68 million opening weekend. But suppose word of mouth and buzz boost walk-up and spur-of-the-moment business, especially via weekend matinees for the 156-minute, kid-appropriate romp. Offhand, preview-to-weekend multipliers on par with Oppenheimer ($81 million from a $10.5 million Thursday), Twisters ($81 million/$10.7 million) and Godzilla x Kong ($80 million/$10 million) get this 156-minute “must be seen on the big screen, dammit” spectacle in the $90-$95 million range.

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If that seems high or aspirational, well, so is a $12 million preview total for a 2.5-hour new-to-you space odyssey. That said, most of the sneaks took place in IMAX or Dolby theaters. So those who otherwise might have waited until a convenient PLF showing this weekend showed up early. Even if the opening weekend ends up closer to F1 than Oppenheimer, it might be another case (see also Avatar 2, Dune 2, etc.) in which audiences wait until it’s convenient (or cheaper) to see the film in their preferred premium-large-format auditorium. Hell, and this is not a prediction, even frontloading on par with a Twilight sequel (5x the preview number) still gets Project Hail Mary to $60 million by Sunday night.

Just for fun, a preview-to-weekend multiplier on par with the first Pennywise Passion Play would give Project Hail Mary a $111 million opening weekend. Again, that’s not a prediction, but there’s almost nothing “in the negative column” for the flick heading into the weekend. It’s got rave reviews (95% and 8.3/10 on Rotten Tomatoes), an easy elevator pitch, the promise of big-screen escapism and (relatively speaking) marquee directors. A mostly isolated Ryan Gosling is not “an ensemble cast of well-liked talent,” but you don’t have to go 5/5. Look, I probably wrote one of the more negative reviews, and even I would insist that anyone even casually interested check it out in theaters. The sky is literally the limit for this one.

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Searchlight’s Ready or Not: Here I Come earned $1.2 million in preview grosses. The Radio Silence-directed follow-up again stars Samara Weaving, fighting off homicidal extended family members, this time with her sister (Kathryn Newton). It’s benefiting from decent reviews (75% fresh and 6.4/10 on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to 89% and 7.2/10 for the 2019 original) and a (reported) $10 million budget. Even if this one opens closer to Agibail (from a $1 million Thursday) or, uh, Ready or Not ($8 million Fri-Sun/$10 million Wed-Sun 6.5 years ago) than Knock at the Cabin ($14 million/$1.5 million), not every buzzy horror original needs a sequel. However, even the potential for a potentially successful follow-up can motivate studios to roll the dice on originals.

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